Lambert Brown releases 2014 e-mail thread

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Senator Lambert Brown has released an e-mail thread which he believes could be the source of claims by Government Senator Kamina Johnson Smith that she had been harassed via e-mail.

The e-mail thread from Brown is from 2014, though OBSERVER ONLINE sources say Johnson Smith could be referencing a 2018 conversation when she told the Upper House last Friday that she had received harassing e-mail from someone on the Opposition side of the chamber.

The 2014 e-mail thread from Brown opens with then Government Senator AJ Nicholson telling the then Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Marlene Malahoo Forte, that: “Your colleague, Johnson Smith, has said on radio that, in the Senate today, I asked you if you wanted to be flexi raped. I did not, could not, and would not say any such thing to you. You know that.

“In all my life, no one has ever stated such a bare-faced lie on me publicly. But let your colleague be assured that the evil that people do...the big payback is coming. Mark my word!

"And that was an evil thing to do!”

According to the e-mail thread, Malahoo Forte responded:

“I listened to the interview/exchanges on Nationwide.

“I invite you to request the audio transcript from Cliff Hughes. I think Senator Johnson Smith took care to clarify the issue. You may conclude differently once you listen back to it.

“For my part, I realised that you were joking (and I accept that you did not intend to disrespect me personally). That is why I chose not to respond in the Senate.

“However, to joke about rape in a context where concerns were being raised about women being vulnerable and at risk will cause you to rightly incur the wrath of others, especially women and Senator Johnson Smith, who has Opposition Senate portfolio responsibility for Women and Gender Affairs.

“People will naturally wonder about a mindset that makes light of such a serious matter.

“You did more harm to yourself when you insisted that it was just a 'likkle joke' and showed reluctance in either withdrawing or apologising for the sotto voce comment, once it became a bone of contention.

“It is extremely unfortunate that an otherwise spirited debate ended in the manner it did.

“I suggest that if you are called upon to explain further, just be mindful of your tone. It will be very difficult for you to win with so many taking offence to a joke that was in poor, poor taste, but I accept that it was not your intention to disrespect me.”

The thread continues with the former Government Senator saying:

“You begin and end with the clear, uncomplicated admission: 'I realised that you were joking and I accept that you did not intend to disrespect me personally. That is why I chose not to respond...'

“That, with respect Senator, is the crux of the matter,” the e-mail states. It then has Nicholson accusing Johnson-Smith of “adding words that I did not use, to show how much I disrespected you (and all of womanhood)".

“That is what caused the issue to escalate; that was the subject and base of Hughes' comments...'Disrespect ...to YOU'. I would have had to disrespect you first, before disrespecting 'all women'.”

Nicholson then says without the untruth, “the matter could not have been blown up, as she had long wished to do. It is known to every Senator (and others) that she has been carrying a grudge from the time of the 'she' remark" .

“This is not likely to be easily forgotten and, sadly, it is bound to change relationships in the Upper House for the worse.

“I give thanks that you have chosen to speak the truth to me. Sadly, I don't hold my breath that you would do so publicly, which would change the character and complexion of the entire episode.

“Regardless, I give thanks! And I will apologise for having made the remark!”

During a 2014 meeting of the Senate, Nicholson was called on to apologise for using the adjective “flexi-rape” in the chamber.

Nicholson responded, “Man caah run a joke again? Naah withdraw nothing.” However, he eventually withdrew the statement.