Landslides: Folly to Fair Prospect road in Portland blocked; Junction impacted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a landslide has blocked the main road between Folly and Fair Prospect in Portland in the Blue Hole area following heavy rain islandwide over the weekend.

The agency noted, however, that a team has been mobilised with heavy equipment to have the road reopened shortly.

Likewise, a minor landslide is impacting the Junction Road in St Mary. The agency advised motorists to proceed with caution along that corridor as the road has been reduced to single lane in the community of Grandi Hole.