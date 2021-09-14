Large turnout for vaccination drive at Sandals Inn, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Despite a large crowd of about 700 people eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Sandals Inn in St James this morning, parish health authorities are confident they have everything under control.

Persons who have already been processed to get the jab are being seated under a tent. However, there is still a long line along the Dead End main road in the parish.

Health authorities say they have called in reinforcements to speed up the process. They added that arrangements are also being made to distribute water to those in line to keep them hydrated.

Regional Director for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), St Andrade Sinclair, says he is surprised by the large tunout, but that his team is equipped to handle the crowd.

"This has been like a regular thing since the lockdown has taken place. So, we are prepared,” he told Observer Online.

He added that there is enough vaccine available and efforts are being made to have staff from other areas come in to assist.

It is unclear if those among the crowd are mostly tourism workers. Sinclair is convinced the high numbers are due to today being a no-movement day.

"To tell you the truth, I don't know if they are tourism workers or what because nobody has on any uniform. It is the no-movement day," he said.

The regional director added that he is happy with this morning's turnout and that people are being encouraged to come out and get the vaccine.

-Anthony Lewis