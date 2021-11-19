Lawmen seek two more suspects in trainee cop's killing

Westmoreland police are searching for two more suspects in connection with Wednesday night's gruesome killing of a trainee cop in Naggo Town district in Whithorn.



Head of the division, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told OBSERVER ONLINE that two men have already been held for the killing. They were held Thursday following police investigations. However, he gave no details about the two other suspects on the lawmen's radar.



The trainee cop, Constable Duvaughn Brown, 25, from the National Police College of Jamaica, was assigned, on internship, to the Manchester Division.



Gordon said the police are looking at several motives. He said because of the delicate stage of the investigations, he is unable to say much more.

“As we do further investigations, we should be at a place to say more,” the parish top cop said.



Police reported that Brown, who is from the district, was at an establishment when he was pounced upon by gunmen and shot several times. He was later pronounced dead.



Brown's death came just six days after another constable, Okeeno Haughton, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Mona, St Andrew.



A state of public emergency (SOE), was imposed in the Westmoreland police division on Sunday.

David Dunkley