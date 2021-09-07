Lawrence, Campbell in 'high spirits' after Costa Rica immigration delay

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Reggae Boyz Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell are said to be upbeat after they were delayed at immigration for several hours on Monday upon landing in Costa Rica for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier.

“They are in very high spirits and are up and ready to train this evening. The team is looking forward to the match against Costa Rica tomorrow,” James Pearson, the head of delegation for the Reggae Boyz in Costa Rica, told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday.

On Monday, while the rest of the delegation was processed by immigration officials at the Juan Santamaria International Airport and left for the team hotel, the two players were detained due to travel documentation issues.

Under Costa Rican law, people from four groups of countries can enter the country with or without a visa. United States and Slovenia are in group one — people from those countries are allowed entry with their respective passports or equivalent documents.

Jamaica is in group four, which requires travellers on a Jamaican passport to possess, for example, a US or British visa, or a visa issued by Costa Rica.

Lawrence, the holder of a United States Green Card, recently lost the document and has been using written permission from US Homeland Security as a temporary measure. He was initially not allowed entry to Costa Rica because he could not produce the physical green card.

Campbell, who is a resident of Slovenia, was similarly denied entry because he did not have the physical Slovenian passport in his possession.

After the intervention of the Jamaican Government, its counterparts in Costa Rica gave approval for Lawrence and Campbell to enter the country and join the rest of the delegation at the team hotel in San Jose late on Monday.

The United Kingdom-born players in the squad were also asked to show their British passports, which they all provided, while other members of the delegation were granted entry because they had a valid foreign visa or a passport from a country in group one.

Sanjay Myers