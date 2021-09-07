Lawrence, Campbell in 'high spirits' after Costa Rica immigration delay

Lawrence, Campbell in 'high spirits' after Costa Rica immigration delayTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Reggae Boyz Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell are said to be upbeat after they were delayed at immigration for several hours on Monday upon landing in Costa Rica for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier.
“They are in very high spirits and are up and ready to train this evening. The team is looking forward to the match against Costa Rica tomorrow,” James Pearson, the head of delegation for the Reggae Boyz in Costa Rica, told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday.
On Monday, while the rest of the delegation was processed by immigration officials at the Juan Santamaria International Airport and left for the team hotel, the two players were detained due to travel documentation issues.
Under Costa Rican law, people from four groups of countries can enter the country with or without a visa. United States and Slovenia are in group one — people from those countries are allowed entry with their respective passports or equivalent documents.
Jamaica is in group four, which requires travellers on a Jamaican passport to possess, for example, a US or British visa, or a visa issued by Costa Rica.
Lawrence, the holder of a United States Green Card, recently lost the document and has been using written permission from US Homeland Security as a temporary measure. He was initially not allowed entry to Costa Rica because he could not produce the physical green card.
Campbell, who is a resident of Slovenia, was similarly denied entry because he did not have the physical Slovenian passport in his possession.
After the intervention of the Jamaican Government, its counterparts in Costa Rica gave approval for Lawrence and Campbell to enter the country and join the rest of the delegation at the team hotel in San Jose late on Monday.
The United Kingdom-born players in the squad were also asked to show their British passports, which they all provided, while other members of the delegation were granted entry because they had a valid foreign visa or a passport from a country in group one.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy