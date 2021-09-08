Lawrence not bothered by first loss as Portmore cling to playoff hopes

With Portmore United precariously positioned in seventh place in the Jamaica Premier League on 13 points, one point and one spot outside the playoff, their new interim head coach Garnett Lawrence remains cool, calm and collected.

Portmore were tagged 1-0 by Cavalier FC on Friday after arriving late to the Captain Hoarace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

With their pre-match preparations significantly impacted, the champions got off to a slow start from which they never recovered as they slumped to their third consecutive loss of the season and fourth overall.

Lawrence who was overseeing his first game as head coach, explained why the team arrived late and also disclosed that they received no sympathy from the organisers.

“The bus came for us extra late. Apparently, they didn't know that we had a game so we went out lackluster. We didn't get to warm up, we were pressed to start at 1:00pm just the same.”

He was pleased with the second half response while bemoaning the lack of goals in order to get something from the game.

“We went a goal down because of that. The second half we played with a little more purpose. We kept the ball a little bit more, but the goal just didn't come.”

Despite slipping out of the playoff positions with the loss, Lawrence said he isn't bothered by that.

“It's not a bother because we have a game left. We still have a little bit in our hands…as long as we continue to press on, I am okay.”

He did admit that his team missed the presence of their inspirational captain Ricardo Morris who is away on international duty with the Reggae Boyz.

“He is our talisman. Without the king, the empire doesn't reign. We had to try without him and we tried our best,” said the soft-spoken coach.

Portmore will go up against league leaders Waterhouse FC in their final regular season game, with a win being the only outcome that is sure to see them advance to the playoffs.

“That's the good thing about it…we are still in the mix. We have to go out there with purpose. I would love if we start the Waterhouse match, how we started the second half and see how we go from there.

“We are definitely looking for a win the next game and we are going to try and get that,” he assured.

Portmore United will face a red hot Waterhouse team that has scored 10 goals in their last three games.

--Dwayne Richards