Lawrence sneaks into discus finals in Tokyo

Lawrence sneaks into discus finals in TokyoFriday, July 30, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Shadae Lawrence is safely through to the finals of the women's discus at the Tokyo Olympics after throwing 62.27m to finish third in Group A of the preliminaries at the Olympic Stadium.
She failed to get the automatic qualifying mark of 64.00m, throwing 59.55 in her opening round and fouling her third and final attempt in the prelims. She was 11th overall after both groups were completed.
Lawrence, who improved her national record to 67.05m earlier this year, is advancing past the first round of a major global championships for the first time, having failed to do so at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, the 2017 World Championships in London and the 2019 staging in Doha, Qatar.
Paul A Reid
