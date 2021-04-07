Lay Magistrates outraged at attacks on women, children

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) says it is outraged at the wanton, brutal attacks on women and children across the country since the start of the year.

“These incidents have spiralled out of control, resulting in an increase in the number of women and children murdered since the start of 2021 by persons who have gained their trust,” the association said in a news release.

It said it joins with all well thinking Jamaicans in adding condolences to the many families and friends who have lost love ones through murder, and those who have been traumatised by incidences of rape, and abuse.

“The statistics show that since January 2021 almost 18 per cent of all murders committed stem from domestic disputes. As an association representing Justices of the Peace across the island, involved in mediation sessions on a daily basis, we have first-hand knowledge of the many challenges faced by women who are abused by their spouses and due to fear remain in these abusive relationships,” the association said.

“The LMAJ calls upon the Government to implement the mediation, counselling and dispute resolution programmes, which would provide a medium for release of pent-up feelings of frustration both from the perspective of the abused and the abuser.”

It said even while the reports on abuse of women are prevalent at this time, “the LAMJ is mindful that the reports of the wanton attacks on children has also been on the rise; and this has prompted the association to call for more attention to be given to our children who are the future of the country”.

The LMAJ said it has membership chapters in all parishes, with Justices of the Peace who are trained to offer dispute management services in mediation, restorative justice, child diversion behaviours, among other services, and stand ready to offer its services.

“The LMAJ joins the ever growing calls by other civic bodies for residents in communities to report acts of violence in the home so that quick intervention can be made,” the association said.

“The LMAJ is also calling on law abiding citizens to report acts of criminality and criminal elements within their communities.”