Leah Tavares-Finson says she will miss her 'Paw Paw'

Leah Tavares-Finson, the outspoken daughter of noted attorney-at-law and President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, and the mother of Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton's child, has expressed that she will miss Linton following his death earlier today.

Tavares-Finson and Dog Paw share a 10-year-old son.

In a post to her Instagram stories a short while ago, Tavares-Finson referred to the deceased as 'Paw Paw Bear'.

"I will miss you Paw Paw Bear. My Dark Paw," she wrote.

She added: "watch over us the right way now."

In another story post, Tavares-Finson shared a photo of Dog Paw with their son and her other child.

Dog Paw was cut down by law enforcers acting on intelligence in Elletson Flats, St Andrew shortly before 2 pm on Monday.