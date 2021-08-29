Lee 'Scratch' Perry is deadSunday, August 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry is dead.
The eccentric artiste/producer died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea on Sunday morning. He was 85.
Perry was born in Kendal, Hanover. He made his name in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s as a producer of cutting-edge music by revolutionary artistes.
His Upsetter label produced some of the greatest reggae songs, including Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by the Wailers.
Perry, who recorded as an artiste in the late 1960s and 1970s, is popular throughout Europe and parts of the United States. In 2003, he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the aptly titled Jamaican E T.
More details later.
--- BRIAN BONITTO, Associate Editor -- Auto & Entertainment
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy