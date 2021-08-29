KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry is dead.

The eccentric artiste/producer died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea on Sunday morning. He was 85.

Perry was born in Kendal, Hanover. He made his name in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s as a producer of cutting-edge music by revolutionary artistes.

His Upsetter label produced some of the greatest reggae songs, including Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by the Wailers.

Perry, who recorded as an artiste in the late 1960s and 1970s, is popular throughout Europe and parts of the United States. In 2003, he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the aptly titled Jamaican E T.

More details later.

--- BRIAN BONITTO, Associate Editor -- Auto & Entertainment