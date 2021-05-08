Legislation governing private security industry being modernised

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says amendments are being made to modernise the legislative framework that governs the private security industry.

Senator Samuda, who was speaking following a tour of the Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA) regional office in Montego Bay on Thursday, indicated that the process could take approximately 18 to 24 months.

“The [current] legislative framework that governs the private security industry is inadequate and we are in a rush to bring it into the 21st century,” he noted.

He explained that one of the issues that has affected the private security industry is that it interacts with and is regulated at some level by three ministries – finance and the public service, labour and social security, and national security.

This, he contended, has helped to create a policy vacuum in the private security industry and “is an issue that we are indeed looking at”.

Samuda said, further, that modernising the legislation will better equip the PSRA to manage the industry.

In addition, minimum operating standards and training requirements will be established for entities.

“We have to understand that the security industry is not a man carrying a baton, as those days are long since gone. The issues that the security industry deals with are wide and diverse and in many cases complex. You now have data security professionals, information technology security professionals, chief protection officers, and all sorts of specialist needs in the industry,” Samuda noted.