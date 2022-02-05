Legislator predicts early BVI general election

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC – A veteran legislator in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is predicting that Premier Andrew Fahie will call an election before it is constitutionally due.

“If this Premier has his way, I can see based on the things that he is doing, he's going to call a snap election, and it's going to be before August. Open your eyes and watch what's going on,” said Third District Representative Julian Fraser , who was speaking with reporters earlier this week.

The next general election is due early in 2023, but Fraser said Fahie's actions indicate that voters will not have to wait that long.

Meanwhile, the Premier has consistently refuted assertions that any election is likely to be called in the coming months, insisting that his administration has much to do and will not be sidetracked by other issues.

We have not discussed when elections will be. When the time comes, the public will know, “ said Fahie as he spoke during a recent press conference.

He added that his administration will not preempt the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) in making a decision about the upcoming polls.

“I know it's [the COI report] out there to come in, but it's not going to have me lying down in my bed worried singing 'Kumbaya my Lord'. I am going to get up with my team and we're going to run this country. If you do no evil, you fear no evil,” the Premier said.

The Premier also noted that a recent proposal by his Cabinet to amend the Elections Act on issues regarding registration for the elections was not passed with the mindset that elections will be held this year, as some had suggested.