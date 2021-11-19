Lennon coach pleased with performance against champions Clarendon College

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It is not very often that teams hold Clarendon College (CC), so Lennon High head coach Byjeon Thomas was left giving thanks after his boys secured a goalless draw against the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup champions on Tuesday.

In what was a very physical game, both teams went at it hammer and tong on a wet slippery surface after a heavy downpour in the first half.

In the end, Thomas was left the happier of the two coaches at the end of ninety minutes.

“We have to give thanks. We haven't conceded a goal since the season started and that's a big plus. We are happy for that and we look forward to the next game.”

The Lennon team fought valiantly from the first to the final whistle and may have counted themselves unlucky not to snatch the match-winner very late on. Nevertheless, Thomas saw enough from his players to be satisfied with what he got from both them and the game.

“I have to commend the boys' performance. The preparation wasn't what we wanted, but I see that they have the heart, I see that they have the desire, so I am happy with them.”

He says that based on the match results, it just wasn't their day against the champions.

“I wish we would have scored but that's how football is. Today just wasn't our day, but we have to move on from it.”

With just two games played in their season, Thomas said he is not yet in a position to assess where they are as a unit.

“We are just taking it one game at a time. I don't think we can assess as yet, because even though it's a short season, there are still a lot of goals left to play. So, we just have to take it one game at a time and wherever we end up we will know that we gave our best.”

Thomas will be hoping that the balanced squad he has can overcome the odds in a very competitive group with just six teams and advance to the second round of the competition.

“We have a few players remaining because we had a young team, so I think we have a balanced squad in terms of age group.”

Lennon's next assignment will be against group leaders Glenmuir High Friday at 3:30 pm.

Dwayne Richards