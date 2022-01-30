Leo Clubs provide community service through Period Poverty Project

Leo Clubs provide community service through Period Poverty ProjectSunday, January 30, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eight Leo Clubs, affiliates of the Lions Clubs, in Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas and Portland, recently held their Period Poverty Project by donating over 1000 sanitary napkins to girls and young women in the clubs' respective parishes.
Those who participated were the Leo Clubs of Campion College, Excelsior High School, Kingston, Lime Cay Cyber, Morant Bay High School, New Kingston, Port Antonio (CASE) and St Andrew Technical High School.
Each club held individual drives and collected several feminine products including sanitary napkins and other items such as, feminine wipes, and rags, which were distributed on International Leo Day (December 5).
This volunteer activity occurred in many locations including children's home, schools, a women's centre, and several areas in downtown Kingston.
“Completion of the Leo Club service project is a benefit to the community because it helps young girls who are unable to access period supplies,” the Club said.
Ava-Loi Forbes MJF, Zone 4B Chairperson stated, “The Lions have been supporting the Leos' advocacy programme on period poverty for two years now. As a result, there has been tremendous impact and need for continuity within many of our communities that we serve.”
“Another section of the project is to collect funds to pay for PAP smears for young women to aid in the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. Lions and Leos thank everyone, including Lasco Distributors Limited, who contributed to this important work. You are truly helping Leos and Lions make a difference in our communities,” Forbes added.
