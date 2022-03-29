Leon Bailey signs as Flow brand ambassador

Jamaican national footballer Leon Bailey has signed an endorsement deal with telecommunication firm Flow.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa winger was introduced as the company's latest brand ambassador at a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

“We are happy to welcome (Leon Bailey) to the Flow family. We are excited about this new partnership and looking forward to an amazing relationship,” Flow tweeted along with a photo of Bailey with the company's senior marketing director, Sara Martins de Oliveira.

Bailey returned to the Reggae Boyz lineup last week after a long injury layoff, putting in a scintillating display in Jamaica's 1-1 draw with El Salvador at the National Stadium in Kingston.