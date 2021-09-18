Leon Bailey's cameo inspires Villa to 3-0 win over Everton

Leon Bailey's cameo inspires Villa to 3-0 win over EvertonSaturday, September 18, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Leon Bailey's explosive 20-minute cameo propelled Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Everton in the English Premier League as Rafa Benitez slumped to his first loss in charge of the visitors on Saturday.
The Jamaican winger, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the offseason, came on in 61st minute when the score was 0-0 and went off with a muscle injury in the 81st, by which time Villa had scored all of its goals.
In the space of nine minutes, right back Matty Cash slammed home a rising shot from the edge of area, Bailey sent in an inswinging corner that was glanced into his own net by Everton left back Lucas Digne, then Bailey surged into the area after a swift counterattack and lashed a powerful shot high past Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the 75th.
Bailey celebrated his goal by paying tribute to his late friend Steffie Gregg, who died of COVID-19 complications several weeks ago.
Everton collected 10 points from its first four games under Benitez but stumbled at Villa Park under the weight of a slew of injuries that robbed the Spaniard of key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman for the game.
It was Villa's second league win.
