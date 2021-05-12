Champs 2021: Leonie Samuels of Rusea's High wins Class 1 girls shot put

Champs 2021: Leonie Samuels of Rusea's High wins Class 1 girls shot putWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Leonie Samuels of Rusea's High created a mild upset as she won the Class 1 girls shot put with a personal best 13.21m, the first final to be completed on today's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.
The Western Champs gold medallist was ranked third coming into the championships, but produced her best at the right time.
St Jago High's Kayla Davis-Edwards, who was the favourite, was second with 12.67m, well under her personal best 13.67m set just three weeks ago at a meet at GC Foster, while Edwin Allen High's Monifa Edwards was third with 12.61m.
Samuels, who was fourth in Class 2 in Champs 2019, had a personal best of 12.84m set while winning at Western Champs two weeks ago.
