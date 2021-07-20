Leroy Brown remembers brother Keith Brown

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Boxing promoter, Leroy Brown, says it was “wonderful” to see the man his late brother Keith became, noting that “society has lost a great guy”.

Philanthropist, show promoter and broadcaster, Keith Brown, passed away Monday in the Montefiore hospital in New York after developing complications after a brain surgery performed over a week ago.

He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

"The funeral service will most likely be held in New York as his children live overseas," his older brother, Leroy, said.

Keith Brown appeared to be a modern day Renaissance Man; a man who was active in many different fields, and he made his mark in the areas of business, charity, early childhood development, sport, broadcast, print journalism, and entertainment.

"As a young man, he made his mark as a president of Jaycees movement, then he distinguished himself as a junior reporter at The Gleaner before rising to become the Sports Editor at the Gleaner," Leroy Brown said.

The Jaycees is a leadership training and civic organization for people between the ages of 18 and 40.

Keith Brown then left journalism to become the public relations manager at Alumina Partners of Jamaica (ALPART). He was a founding member of the PR Association of Jamaica, serving as a director for years.

As a young man, Keith Brown attended Kingston Technical High School, where he did track and played football. He would later make his biggest mark in boxing where he held several posts, including president of the Boxing Board of Control. He is perhaps best known in this arena as the premier presenter of the iconic Thursday Night at the Fights programme that aired on JBC in the 1980s.

"He did professional judging for boxing local and overseas, he loved boxing," Leroy Brown said.

Keith Brown also served as vice president of the Jamaica Cricket Association. In the world of entertainment, he distinguished himself as a partner of MKB with Michael Barnett, where he hosted the Startime franchise , one of the biggest stage shows in Jamaica.

Keith Brown was also known for his philanthropic work.

"He was also busy in early childhood education, he was chairman of the STETHS, and he was informally called the Mayor of St Elizabeth, as he did a lot of work in early childhood education," Leroy Brown added.

Listening to his older brother talk about him, Keith Brown appeared to be the essence of that famous quote by humanist author and philosopher Leon Battista Alberti, of a Renaissance Man, "a man can do all things if he will".

"Yes, Keith was versatile, he wore many hats, he didn't have enough heads to put them on," Leroy Brown chuckled fondly. "He was still very active, it was wonderful to see how developed and the man he became. He made his mark from his teenage days, our society has lost a great guy and he contributed to Jamaica. He got an OD for his social work, community development and childhood education, a great guy, he will be really missed," Leroy Brown said.

Claude Mills