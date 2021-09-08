Less party, more vaccine, MP appeals

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St James Central, Heroy Clarke, today urged residents of the second city to stop attending illegal parties and instead get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Montego Bay people, we know we are the friendly city, we know we like to party from time to time, but it nuh mek sense you go out there go party and you don't know what is going to happen,” he said over a bullhorn during a Ministry of Health and Wellness sensitisation stop in downtown Montego Bay. He made a special appeal to those from some of Montego Bay's inner city communities.

“All the likkle man pon the corner weh a talk bout dem have to go out there go hustle, all the corner shop man dem wah seh dem have to make a living, everybody from down a the market, everybody from [North] Gully, Rose Heights and Canterbury, Hart Street [and] Barracks Road, we need you to get involved because guess what? It is what is going to get us back out there… Remember, the virus is not something you can see on your face like the wind; you can carry it and you don't know it,” he pleaded.

“We are appealing to you, make a sensible and conscious decision… to get vaccinated,” Clarke added.

Telling the crowd that he is already fully vaccinated, he urged them to also encourage friends and families to get the jab of their choice from among the three brands available.

Montego Bay resident, Donna Gordon, who was passing by during the sensitisation stop proudly displayed her vaccination card. It had not been any politician's appeal, however, that pushed her to get the jab.

“I had a friend who was with us last year, she came to visit, and [then] she went back to Canada. We got news that she [contracted] COVID over there, at a party [that was held] at the house she was staying. She died four Sundays ago, and was buried [last] Friday,” said Gordon.

She explained that she had shelved her plan to get vaccinated earlier this year, concerned that she may have an adverse reaction.

“I wasn't going to take it but when I saw our friend lying on the bed in the hospital [during] her last moments, it really hit me hard, so I decided I was going to take it, and today I took the first dose,” said Gordon.

Rochelle Clayton