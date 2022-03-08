Lettman appointed head coach at MBU

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Leacroft Lettman has been confirmed as the new head coach at Jamaica Premier League club Montego Bay United (MBU), club president Orville Powell has confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE.

Lettman, who was part of the Montego Bay United academy set up, will take over from Englishman Ricky Hill, who stepped down last week, and will be the man in charge when they take on Humble Lion on Sunday at Sabina Park.

Powell said in making the decision to hire Lettman for the position, he believes in creating opportunists for young coaches, “we recycle coaches too much in Jamaica.”

He takes over a MBU team that is last in the 12-team league and have lost their last three games including against Portmore United on Monday.

Lettman, who was part of the daCosta Cup winning team at Cornwall College in 1995, has coached extensively in high schools and clubs in western Jamaica.

Paul A Reid