Level the playing field for local contractors, says Mikael Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, is making the case for local contractors and construction companies to be utilised more in road construction to ensure continuity of the local industry.

Phillips made the call Tuesday during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“There is a narrative that we do not have good engineers or contractors to build quality road infrastructure; that is so far from the truth. Jamaica has some of the most qualified engineers and contractors, graduates from the finest engineering schools here and abroad,” Phillips stated.

Despite this, Phillips argued that successive governments have given them a bad deal.

“It seems we have now settled on quantity and not quality in our road works. Hence the lifespan of newly-constructed roads is shorter, and they cost more to maintain,” he said.

According to Phillips, “the playing field is different for foreign contractors, who do most of the design and costs for the jobs they are engaged to do. They set their standards. In most instances, the government accepts the cost presented to them and extends concessions on labour, equipment, and material.”

“We believe that local contractors should be given a level playing field and given the same opportunities and concessions on specific equipment as we do for others. If we do not level the playing field, we will face a dying industry in the long term, and foreign firms will dominate most if not all our large construction projects,” he added.

The Opposition spokesman warned that, “sooner, rather than later, Jamaica will be subservient to them. Therefore, we must protect our local industries. Jamaican contractors should be helped to fend for themselves and be able to compete locally and overseas, they should not have to defend themselves at home”.