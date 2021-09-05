Levy, McPherson and Ricketts win in Italy

PADOVA, Italy – Three Jamaicans led by Olympic bronze medallist Ronald Levy were winners at the Citta Di Padova track meet in Italy on Sunday.

Levy clocked 13.34 seconds (-1.3m/s) to win the 110m hurdles as he prepared for the Wanda Diamond League finals next weekend.

Quarter-miler Stephenie Ann McPherson made a winning return to competition, as she crossed the finish line first in the women's 400m in 50.78 seconds with training partner Junelle Bromfield third in 51.19.

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts also won her event. Ricketts, who was fourth in the Olympics, won with a jump of 14.74m (0.7m/s).

In the meantime, Briana Williams, a member of the gold medal winning women's 4x100m relay team, was fifth in the women's 100m in 11.44 (-1.0m/s). American Javianne Oliver edged compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson for the win as both were credited with 11.19 seconds with another American Candace Hill completing the podium sweep with 11.26 seconds.

Julian Forte was fifth in the men's 100m with 10.33 seconds (-0.5m/s) while O'Dayne Richards was fourth in the men's shot put with a best of 20.44m.

Rusheen McDonald was seventh in the men's 400m with 46.32 seconds.