Levy, McPherson and Ricketts win in Italy
Sha'Carri edged by Oliver in 100mSunday, September 05, 2021
|
PADOVA, Italy – Three Jamaicans led by Olympic bronze medallist Ronald Levy were winners at the Citta Di Padova track meet in Italy on Sunday.
Levy clocked 13.34 seconds (-1.3m/s) to win the 110m hurdles as he prepared for the Wanda Diamond League finals next weekend.
Quarter-miler Stephenie Ann McPherson made a winning return to competition, as she crossed the finish line first in the women's 400m in 50.78 seconds with training partner Junelle Bromfield third in 51.19.
Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts also won her event. Ricketts, who was fourth in the Olympics, won with a jump of 14.74m (0.7m/s).
In the meantime, Briana Williams, a member of the gold medal winning women's 4x100m relay team, was fifth in the women's 100m in 11.44 (-1.0m/s). American Javianne Oliver edged compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson for the win as both were credited with 11.19 seconds with another American Candace Hill completing the podium sweep with 11.26 seconds.
Julian Forte was fifth in the men's 100m with 10.33 seconds (-0.5m/s) while O'Dayne Richards was fourth in the men's shot put with a best of 20.44m.
Rusheen McDonald was seventh in the men's 400m with 46.32 seconds.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy