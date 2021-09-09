Levy second, Tapper third at Diamond League final

ZURICH, Switzerland – Jamaica's Olympic sprint hurdles bronze medallists Ronald Levy and Megan Tapper were second and third respectively at the Wanda Diamond League final at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Levy ran a season's best 13.06 seconds (0.6m/s) in the 110m hurdles, the same time given to winner Devon Allen of the USA. Olympic champion Hansle Parchment was a disappointing third in 13.17 seconds.

The race was held up by a false start and Parchment, the pre-race favourite, failed to get out of the blocks fast enough as Levy and Allen battled for the top spots.

Tapper got off to her usual fast start in the 100m hurdles but was overtaken by Tobi Amusan of Nigeria who ran a national record 12.42 seconds and Holland's Nadine Visser who was second with a personal best 12.51 seconds.

Fedrick Dacres was third in the men's discus throw final, throwing 65.33m as Daniel Stahl of Sweden won with 66.49m and Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia was second with 65.39m.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson, in her second race since placing fourth at the Olympics, was fourth in the 400m in 50.25 seconds, just ahead of fellow Jamaican Candice McLeod- 50.96 seconds.

American Quanera Hayes won in 49.88 seconds ahead of Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (49.96 seconds) and Jamaica-based Sada Williams of Barbados who was third in 50.24 seconds.

--Paul A Reid