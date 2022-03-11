Licensed firearm holder among two held with cocaine, cash in St James

Licensed firearm holder among two held with cocaine, cash in St JamesFriday, March 11, 2022
|
A licensed firearm holder is one of two men arrested following the seizure of US$100,000 worth of cocaine Thursday.
Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the men were reportedly held with the cocaine and more than $370,000 cash during an operation by the police in St James.
The operation was carried out by members of the Area One police's Narcotics Division in St James.
It is reported that about 5:45 pm, the police conducted a snap operation along the Barrett Town main road in the parish in which a silver 2015 Nissan Sylphy motor car was intercepted and searched.
During the search, the police found two kilograms of cocaine and cash inside the vehicle.
The men, who were travelling in the vehicle, were taken into police custody, and the drugs and money were seized. Both men are said to be from the parish of St Ann.
- David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy