Licensed firearm holder among two held with cocaine, cash in St James

A licensed firearm holder is one of two men arrested following the seizure of US$100,000 worth of cocaine Thursday.



Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the men were reportedly held with the cocaine and more than $370,000 cash during an operation by the police in St James.



The operation was carried out by members of the Area One police's Narcotics Division in St James.



It is reported that about 5:45 pm, the police conducted a snap operation along the Barrett Town main road in the parish in which a silver 2015 Nissan Sylphy motor car was intercepted and searched.



During the search, the police found two kilograms of cocaine and cash inside the vehicle.



The men, who were travelling in the vehicle, were taken into police custody, and the drugs and money were seized. Both men are said to be from the parish of St Ann.

- David Dunkley