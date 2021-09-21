Licensed firearm holder shot dead by robbers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A licensed firearm holder who was reportedly shot and injured when he intervened in the robbery of a business place on Penwood Road, Kingston 11, on Monday, September 20, has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is 52-year-old Mark Phillips, otherwise called 'Ewon', a businessman of Trelawny Avenue in Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 9:20 am, Phillips went to the business establishment to pay bills.

While there, four gunmen travelling in a Toyota Fielder motor car reportedly held up the business place and robbed an undetermined sum of money.

Phillips reportedly challenged the gunmen and was shot several times.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he died. His firearm was recovered from the scene.

Investigations continue.