Licensed firearm holder shot dead by robbers

Licensed firearm holder shot dead by robbersTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A licensed firearm holder who was reportedly shot and injured when he intervened in the robbery of a business place on Penwood Road, Kingston 11, on Monday, September 20, has succumbed to his injuries.
Dead is 52-year-old Mark Phillips, otherwise called 'Ewon', a businessman of Trelawny Avenue in Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11.
Reports are that about 9:20 am, Phillips went to the business establishment to pay bills.
While there, four gunmen travelling in a Toyota Fielder motor car reportedly held up the business place and robbed an undetermined sum of money.
Phillips reportedly challenged the gunmen and was shot several times.
The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he died. His firearm was recovered from the scene.
Investigations continue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy