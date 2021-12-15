Licensed firearm holder shot dead in St James

Licensed firearm holder shot dead in St JamesWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— A man was fatally shot in Barrett Hall, St James, Wednesday morning.
Deceased is Firzroy Ferron Clarke, a 59-year-old JUTA driver of the same address.
Reports from the Coral Gardens Police Station are that about 8:15am the victim, who is a licensed firearm holder, entered his white Toyota Coaster bus which was parked at his gate, with his firearm in his possession.
Unknown assailants advanced on Clarke and opened gunfire, hitting him in the head and made their escape with the deceased man's gun.
The police stated that investigations are ongoing.
