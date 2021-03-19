Life sentence for Mavado's son, co-accused, on murder charge

Life sentence for Mavado's son, co-accused, on murder chargeFriday, March 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dante Brooks, son of dancehall deejay Mavado, and his co-accused were both sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the 2018 murder of Lorenza Thomas when they appeared in court today.
Brooks will serve 22 years before being eligible for parole for murder. He was also sentenced to 20 years for illegal possession of firearm and sentenced to 15 years for arson.
His co-accused, Andre Hinds, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. He will not be eligible for parole before 17 years. Hinds was sentenced to 15 years at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm and 15 years at hard labour for arson.
Both Brooks and Hinds got discounts for time already spent in custody.
They received guilty verdicts on Wednesday, January 27.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy