Life sentence for Mavado's son, co-accused, on murder charge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dante Brooks, son of dancehall deejay Mavado, and his co-accused were both sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the 2018 murder of Lorenza Thomas when they appeared in court today.

Brooks will serve 22 years before being eligible for parole for murder. He was also sentenced to 20 years for illegal possession of firearm and sentenced to 15 years for arson.

His co-accused, Andre Hinds, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. He will not be eligible for parole before 17 years. Hinds was sentenced to 15 years at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm and 15 years at hard labour for arson.

Both Brooks and Hinds got discounts for time already spent in custody.

They received guilty verdicts on Wednesday, January 27.