Lila Ike says she is on a 'healing journey'Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae artiste Lila Ike says she is safe and working on her mental health.
This follows a series of tweets on Sunday from the singer's account, which appeared to indicate her sexual preference while warning that photos of her in a seemingly compromised position could possibly be exposed online.
“Expose all you want,” she tweeted over the weekend, followed by, “If pictures are released I said it here.”
“So what if am into women? My music isn't real? I am Lila Ike. I am into women and I've been making reggae music,” she also tweeted, further disclosing that she has been raped and molested.
Read: Lila Ike's handlers mum on 'coming out' tweets
However, in a social media post Tuesday, Lila Ike said: “I want to let everyone know that I am safe. I am sorry if I have alarmed anyone of any immediate threats to my wellbeing. I have been struggling with my mental health for some time which manifested in my recent social media posts.”
“I am working through this day by day and will address other matters in my own time. In every journey in life there is a moment of chaos before we reach peace. I'm on my journey to heal. Thanks for your support. Blessings and light,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy