Lila Ike says she is on a 'healing journey'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae artiste Lila Ike says she is safe and working on her mental health.

This follows a series of tweets on Sunday from the singer's account, which appeared to indicate her sexual preference while warning that photos of her in a seemingly compromised position could possibly be exposed online.

“Expose all you want,” she tweeted over the weekend, followed by, “If pictures are released I said it here.”

“So what if am into women? My music isn't real? I am Lila Ike. I am into women and I've been making reggae music,” she also tweeted, further disclosing that she has been raped and molested.

Read: Lila Ike's handlers mum on 'coming out' tweets

However, in a social media post Tuesday, Lila Ike said: “I want to let everyone know that I am safe. I am sorry if I have alarmed anyone of any immediate threats to my wellbeing. I have been struggling with my mental health for some time which manifested in my recent social media posts.”

“I am working through this day by day and will address other matters in my own time. In every journey in life there is a moment of chaos before we reach peace. I'm on my journey to heal. Thanks for your support. Blessings and light,” she added.