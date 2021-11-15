Lile Ike's handlers mum on 'coming out' tweets

Lila Ike's handlers remained tight-lipped Monday after the reggae singer seemingly stated that she was "into women" in posts to her Twitter account.

When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, the singer's management said no statements will be issued at this time nor will the entertainer be accepting any interviews.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Where I'm Coming From singer's account appeared to indicate her sexual preference while warning that photos of her in a seemingly compromised position could possibly be exposed online.

“Expose all you want,” one of her earliest tweets on Sunday read. That was later followed by another which read, “If pictures are released I said it here.”

“So what if am into women? My music isn't real? I am Lila Ike. I am into women and I've been making reggae music,” other tweets read.

Several posts to Ike's official Twitter account also allude to the singer being raped as she indicated that “men have done nothing but break me.”

“I've been raped. Molested,” other tweets read.

The apparent revelation of Ike's sexual orientation has been met with support from a number of her fans. Her social media accounts have been flooded with encouraging messages as her supporters sought to reassure her of their love.

“Love alone Lila! Your talent bright like your future. Sad to hear you're going through a hard time and sending plenty positive vibes your way,” user Auntie Joke Ting wrote on twitter.

“Lila stay strong yuh firm inna this. We love yuh same way,” another user, Breetania tweeted.

Iké who is known for songs like I Spy, Where I'm Coming From, Solitude, and Second Chance is part of Protoje's In.Digg.Nation Collective.