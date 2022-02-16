Limited vaccinated audience approved for Reggae Month special events

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES) has stated that authorisation has been given for the ministry to host a limited, fully vaccinated audience for two special Reggae Month concerts.



Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Reggae Month activities have been staged 'virtually'.



Culture minister Olivia Grange stated that she welcomes the return of an audience to these two Reggae Month events as a “great development as Jamaica prepares to reopen the events and entertainment sectors.”

“We are starting with these two very high quality concerts at which a small number of specially invited, fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to attend in person; but everyone will be able to enjoy the music as the concerts will be broadcast on our Reggae Month TV platforms,” Grange said.



The first event, dubbed Reggae on the Pier, will feature some of Reggae's biggest names including Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Tarrus Riley, Derrick Morgan, Richie Spice, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo.



Reggae on the Pier, produced in association with VP Records, is being filmed in Port Royal Wednesday evening for broadcast at a later date on Reggae Month TV.



The second event is Sizzla Kalonji in Concert with the 35 piece Reggae Orchestra, which will be filmed on the weekend for delayed broadcast on Reggae Month TV.



The ministry added that Reggae Month TV is streamed daily on various online platforms. These include the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's YouTube and Facebook pages; the Facebook pages of MCGES and Minister Grange; and on PBCJ and TVJ.