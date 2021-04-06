Lingering trough to bring rain to most parishes tomorrow and Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has forecast rain for sections of most parishes over the next two days, as a trough lingers across the island.

Isolated showers are expected mainly across northern parishes this afternoon, while north-eastern parishes should get rain tonight and tomorrow morning.

Then, in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, rain is expected across sections of most parishes, with isolated thunderstorms across southern parishes.

And on Friday, a weak high-pressure ridge is expected to build across the island, said the Met Office, noting that afternoon showers should affect sections of northern and south-western parishes.