Linstead Anglican Church vaccination site temporarily closed

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says that the Linstead Anglican Church vaccination site will be closed today, Friday, December 17.

The agency said persons with vaccination appointments should instead visit the Linstead Health Centre on Saturday, December 18.

SERHA is also reminding the public to visit the permanent vaccination sites in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas to receive their first dose, while those who are past due their second dose are also encouraged to visit a vaccination site to be fully vaccinated.