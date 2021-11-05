Lisa Hyper aims to empower women after cosmetic surgery

Having recently undergone cosmetic surgery, Lisa Hyper wants to empower other women to feel comfortable reinventing themselves.

The dancehall entertainer hopes to achieve this through her latest single, Sculpture.

“I created a song because of how I felt about my new look and because my sense of creativity led me to it. But it is also my goal to inspire women with this track/project. I want to let them know to never be afraid to reinvent themselves again and again because they are multi-dimensional for a reason,” Hyper told Buzz.

Indicating that it took her 20-30 minutes to come up with the intro, chorus and first verse of the song, Hyper says Sculpture was perhaps one of the easiest, most smooth-flowing tracks she has created in recent times. She credits that to the way she feels about her new look.

“I am very much pleased with my new look. Pleased to the point I had to create Sculpture. I am very big on female empowerment and I just wanted a song to represent that. I want women to feel sexy, to feel confident and to own their image,” she shared. “The message I mostly wanted the video (and the song) to send is that opinion is the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. But art, art has no limitations.”

The Gaza first lady says she believes her body is a work of art, adding that she would never let anyone make her to feel otherwise. However, she said she has been receiving mostly positive reactions to her new look which, according to her, has spilled over into love for the song with mostly rave reviews.

“People were reacting to the audio with great excitement and a hyper active vibe which created more anticipation and suspense for the visuals.

“Since the video drop, that has only increased. People love the song,” Hyper said.

With that said, Hyper shared that although she has a lot more new music in store for her fans, the promotion surrounding Sculpture produced by Mineral Boss Records has her full focus.

-Shereita Grizzle