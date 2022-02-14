Listen to our Valentine's Day reggae playlist

Listen to our Valentine's Day reggae playlistMonday, February 14, 2022
It's Valentine's Day, and there's no better way to get into the spirit of the day than listening to some love songs.
Now, with the day designated for love falling during the month dedicated to the music we love, reggae, OBSERVER ONLINE could not resist the urge to curate a lovers' playlist with some of the most romantic songs produced by the genre.
Reggae's got heart, reggae's got soul and it has a whole lot of love! Here are some tracks guaranteed to set the mood for you and your significant other on Valentine's Day. Whether your plans involve a romantic candle-lit dinner for two under the stars or just cuddles, chocolate and good conversations, these song selections will have you in your feelings. We promise you!
And, if you happen to find yourself alone on V-Day, turn up the music and let the music transport you to that place of love. It's OK to love yourself and feel good about it. So go ahead, indulge. These kinds of songs are for everyone – boo'ed up or not.
1. Someone Loves You by JC Lodge
2. Is This Love by Bob Marley
3. Rebel In Me by Jimmy Cliff
4. I See It In You Freddie McGregor
5. All My Life Marcia Griffiths and DaVille
6. Turn Your Lights Down Low by Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley
7. Place In Your Heart Garnett Silk
8. Close to You by Maxi Priest
9. Angel by Rayvon and Shaggy
10. Groovin' My Girl by Richie Spice
11. Warrior Love by Etana
12. No Letting Go by Wayne Wonder
13. Give Me A Try by Sizzla
14. Love and Affection by Pressure
15. Love Doctor by Romain Virgo
16. No Ordinary Love by Alaine
17. Hideaway by Tessanne Chin
18. Over and Over by Tami Chin
19. Come Over by Sean Paul and Estelle
20. Affairs of the Heart by Damian Marley
