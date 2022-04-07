Little Bay 'squatters' out in numbers to see PM

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Hopeful that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will intervene in a land dispute, residents of Little Bay and Brighton in Westmoreland are now gathered near the site where he will break ground for the Little London Police Station.

The dispute is linked to more than 800 acres of prime beachfront real estate property they now occupy.

On Wednesday, the irate residents, with gasoline on hand and roads blocked, were ready to take their protest up a notch after what they say was an attempt to bulldoze their dwellings.

However, the Little London police intervened and no property was damaged.

Early Thursday morning, the People's National Party joined calls for the Government to intervene in the bitter and long-running land dispute.

According to Mark Golding, President of the PNP, “Prime Minister Holness must move with urgency to protect the legitimate interests of residents of Little Bay who are threatened with imminent forcible eviction, even though some of them have lived there for upwards of 50 years."

Golding went on to share that with many of the Little Bay residents willing to purchase the properties they have occupied over the years, the Government should make provisions for it to be actualised.

- Anthony Lewis