Little London Market to be restored — McKenzie

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is exploring options to revitalise the Little London Market in Westmoreland, Minister Desmond McKenzie says.

The market is currently leased for other activities, prompting vendors to ply their wares on the streets of the town.

McKenzie, who toured the facility on Thursday, April 7, told journalists that he has spoken to the people who have the lease and there is a willingness to again facilitate vendors.

“The technical team from [the] local government will be working to design and come up with a structure that we can take them off the streets, put them into that premises, put in some stalls and cover the area, so that they can ply their trade in the way that they ought to,” the minister said.

“I spoke with vendors, and they are willing to move, because they are selling out in the open sun and it is really not conducive for them,” he added.

At the same time, McKenzie said Government is focused on addressing the road, water and housing needs of the parish in a timely manner.

“We are putting in water in communities through Rural Water. Rural Electrification is now coming in to provide wiring for various communities. So, the Andrew Holness-led Administration is doing a slew of things here in Westmoreland. I can only say to the people in Westmoreland that we can't do it overnight. It's going to take us some time, but at least we have started,” McKenzie explained.

Additionally, he noted that he has been meeting with the Negril Chamber of Commerce and other private sector entities to explore ways to tackle further development and change in Western Westmoreland.

McKenzie also toured the Grange Hill Market and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Little London Police Station.