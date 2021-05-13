Little London councillor calls on local government minister to release funds for drain cleaning

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — People’s National Party (PNP) councillor for the Little London division, Ian Myles is calling on Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie to release much-needed funds for the cleaning of drains in the division, ahead of the rainy season.

"And so, if they (drains) are not maintained, then, the effect is often disastrous. And so, I am calling on Desmond McKenzie to ensure that he provides some funds to clean these drains and rivers before we have massive destruction and disaster," Myles urged.

The councillor's call follows the flooding of the Egypt Gardens community over the weekend, following two hours of rainfall.

Councillor Myles said it is about five months since the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation last received funding through its Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF) monthly allocation from the local government ministry.

"This (the flooding) would have been attributed to the fact that we have no drain cleaning since the start of the year in that area and this in itself would have been attributed to the fact that there has been no drain cleaning since the start of this year… we know these areas are surrounded by huge rivers. The McNeil Land area is just down the road and so priority would normally be placed on these areas every year," explained Myles.

Myles noted that the Little London division has several rivers including the Cabarita River that run from Birch Hill in Hanover.

He said the lack of funding has tied the hands of the corporation in carrying out its job.

"...I am calling on the minister with responsibility for funding ahead of the rainy season to clean these drains which are needed to take the water quickly and effectively to the ocean," stated Myles.

Anthony Lewis