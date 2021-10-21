Live firing at Twickenham Park Gallery Range, secure livestock - JDF warns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be conducting live firing at the Twickenham Park Gallery Range located in St Catherine.

The exercise started on Tuesday and will continue into Friday.

It will break over the weekend and resume on Monday, October 25 and continue through to Friday, October 29.

As a result, the JDF is urging residents to make every effort to secure their livestock.

The army is also urging residents not to interfere with or remove security flags and notifications.

A statement from the JDF said in the event unexploded ordinances or paraphernalia are found, residents should contact the army's Up Park Camp headquarters at 876-960-8776 to make a formal report.

"The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers," the statement said.