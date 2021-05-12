Load shedding in sections of St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas this evening, JPS says

Load shedding in sections of St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas this evening, JPS saysWednesday, May 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is advising the public that some customers in the parishes of St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas will be experiencing load shedding this evening, May 12, between the hours of 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm.
According to the power supply company, it has been forced to carry out load shedding “due to issues on the transmission network.”
Affected customers in these three parishes will not experience an outage for the entire three hour period, but for a portion of the time, the JPS said.
In apologising for the outage the JPS said that its teams are making every effort to have the situation addressed, so that power can be restored to the affected areas on a timely basis.
