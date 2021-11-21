Local Government Month activities kick off with church service in Trelawny

Local Government Month activities kick off with church service in TrelawnySunday, November 21, 2021
|
GREEN PARK, Trelawny – The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has kick-started Local Government and Community Month activities with a church service at the Abundant Life Ministries in Green Park, Trelawny.
Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie; House Speaker Marissa Dalrymple Philibert, who is also Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern; Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Homer Davis; Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles; Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager; and a number of mayors from across the country are among those who were in attendance at the church service on Sunday.
Local Government and Community Month, which is observed during the month of November each year, seeks to create greater awareness of local governance, assess the impact of the system on the country over the past year, and renew the commitment to the task of national transformation and maintenance of communities through interaction and service delivery to our people.
This year's theme is "Local Government at the forefront of building back stronger".
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy