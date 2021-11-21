Local Government Month activities kick off with church service in Trelawny

GREEN PARK, Trelawny – The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has kick-started Local Government and Community Month activities with a church service at the Abundant Life Ministries in Green Park, Trelawny.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie; House Speaker Marissa Dalrymple Philibert, who is also Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern; Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Homer Davis; Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles; Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager; and a number of mayors from across the country are among those who were in attendance at the church service on Sunday.

Local Government and Community Month, which is observed during the month of November each year, seeks to create greater awareness of local governance, assess the impact of the system on the country over the past year, and renew the commitment to the task of national transformation and maintenance of communities through interaction and service delivery to our people.

This year's theme is "Local Government at the forefront of building back stronger".