Local Gov't Minister announces resumption of Premier League football

Local Gov't Minister announces resumption of Premier League footballWednesday, May 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Local football fans will soon be able to enjoy the thrill of competition, as approval has been given for the resumption of Premier League football.
The announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.
“This decision came at the end of a meeting I chaired today involving representatives of the Ministries of Health and Wellness, and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Premier League Clubs Association, the Jamaica Football Federation, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Social Development Commission,” McKenzie said.
“We have been meeting for some time, to ensure that all possible mechanisms concerning the efficient prevention and management of COVID-19 are applied to all aspects of Club competition, including the health and safety of players, referees and Club workers and administrators. Further details regarding the starting times and the conditions under which the competitions will be held, will be disclosed at a later date,” he added.
The minister noted that even as the management of COVID-19 remains paramount, the Government is keen for sport to resume in a phased, orderly manner, consistent with the continued reduction in the country's positivity rate.
“The impact of sport on social well-being and social development is well recognized, and the Government will support all efforts to promote the enjoyment of sport in the safest way possible. In this regard, the Government is actively considering applications from a range of sporting associations,” McKenzie said.
