Local Gov't Minister opens bank account to assist St Vincent

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Local Government says it has opened a bank account to receive donations in assistance of St Vincent, which is now being battered by the erupting La Soufriere volcano.

“Our Government has been in contact with the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and we are organizing logistical and other forms of support to our brothers and sisters there. We are also fully aware that this devastating event has evoked great concern from our corporate and general citizenry," Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said in a release today.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and other private sector partners, which include the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporter's Association, to finalise relief efforts,” McKenzie added.

The account, Mckenzie said, is numbered 212387304, and has been opened at the National Commercial Bank, Oxford Place Branch, in Kingston, to accept donations from the public.

“The Government is honoured to stand with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines in this difficult hour, and we reaffirm the concern for and the friendship we feel with them as part of the Caribbean family, as together, we see this period through until the return of normal life,” the Local Government Minister said.