Local gov't ministry meeting with Rick's Café rescheduled

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says it has accepted a request from Rick's Café to postpone a meeting that was originally scheduled for today.

The operators of the establishment were summoned to a meeting by the ministry after last week's staging of an illegal party at the establishment in Negril, Westmoreland.

“The management has reached out to us and has requested more time so that it can prepare itself for a fulsome meeting that we expect to have in light of last week's widely-reported incident,” said Portfolio Minister, Desmond McKenzie.

“I have consented to the request and so we expect to meet with them by the end of this week.”

Rick's Café remains closed after it was ordered on Friday, May 28 to shutter operations for seven days under the Order of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Several entertainment activities have been banned by Order since March last year, when COVID-19 arrived in the country.

“The outcome of the meeting will determine the next steps including when and under what conditions Rick's Café will be allowed to reopen.”

McKenzie also urged the public to continue to report all breaches as they occur.