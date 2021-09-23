KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) activist Karen Cross was this morning met with a closed gate at the party's headquarters as she strived to protest the leadership of the party.

Not deterred, Cross declared that she will not be backing down.

"The party leadership under Mark Golding decided that they are going to lock the gate. It's the first time in the history of the PNP where PNP people are locked out," Cross said.

She continued: "We are here to peacefully register our dissatisfaction with Mark Golding and his band of merry men and we are not going to engage in any confrontation with any comrade from anywhere. So we are fine out here and them can keep it locked."

A handful of her supporters showed up to express their displeasure with the current leader of the PNP, and police are on the scene.

- Candice Haughton