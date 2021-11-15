Lofters looking for more intensity from his Camperdown players

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Camperdown High school cruised to a 5-0 win over Dunoon Technical High in their first game of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season on Friday, but their head coach Donovan Lofters says he wants more.

Speaking after the game, Lofters said that while he was happy with getting the campaign off to a winning start, he had expected more goals from his players.

“I am pleased and the most important thing is that I have gotten a win. I think it’s gonna be a tough zone and against an inexperienced Dunoon team I expected more.”

Four of the goals came in the first half when Camperdown enjoyed a strong breeze at their backs at the Stadium East Field. However, Lofters says he doesn’t believe that it was a factor in their performance in the second half when the situation changed.

He insisted that was a lack of discipline why his players added just one goal to their first-half tally in the end.

“We played most of the ball on the ground. It’s just the motivation, these youths find it hard to keep the momentum going, leading 4-0 they think they had the game won and the indiscipline set in.”

Lofters suggested that against tougher opponents, his boys will produce even better performances.

“Depending on your opponent, the intensity of the game, you tend to play a little bit better. You are more intense, more organised and more focused. As you know, these are schoolboys and as long as they feel that it’s over, they will drop their intensity, but I will work on it in training,” he promised.

Camperdown will play against Jose Marti Technical High today at noon at the Spanish Town Prison Oval and Lofters says he is looking for another three points.

“I don’t know much about Jose Marti, but as long as we stick to our game plan, which is keeping the ball, slowing down the game as much as we can and keeping control of the game, I think we should be okay.”

Jose Marti lost their first game of the season and will be hoping to rebound against the team from East Kingston.

The feature game at the Prison Oval will see St Jago High, who drew their first game of the season, battle Jonathan Grant, who defeated Jose Marti in their first game of the season.