Long-time PNP activist Louis Castriota has died

Long-time People's National Party (PNP) activist Louis Castriota has died.

Castriota passed away early Thursday morning. He had been ailing for some time.

Former PNP President, Dr Peter Phillips, was among the first to pay his respects to the deceased.

In a tweet, Phillips described Castriota as a “devoted patriot” who was not only loyal to the PNP but his students.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Luis Castriota, A devoted patriot. He devoted himself to his students in the classroom. Equally, he devoted himself to the PNP and the National Movement. He loved his people and loved life. We extend condolences to Tricia, his family & friends,” Phillips' tweet read.

Castriota was the first elected national chairman of the PNP YO in the 1970s and was a Spanish teacher at the Trench Town High School for many years.