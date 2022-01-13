Long-time PNP activist Louis Castriota has died

Long-time PNP activist Louis Castriota has diedThursday, January 13, 2022
|
Long-time People's National Party (PNP) activist Louis Castriota has died.
Castriota passed away early Thursday morning. He had been ailing for some time.
Former PNP President, Dr Peter Phillips, was among the first to pay his respects to the deceased.
In a tweet, Phillips described Castriota as a “devoted patriot” who was not only loyal to the PNP but his students.
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Luis Castriota, A devoted patriot. He devoted himself to his students in the classroom. Equally, he devoted himself to the PNP and the National Movement. He loved his people and loved life. We extend condolences to Tricia, his family & friends,” Phillips' tweet read.
Castriota was the first elected national chairman of the PNP YO in the 1970s and was a Spanish teacher at the Trench Town High School for many years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy