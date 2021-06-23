Long lines, crowds at Mona Aging and Wellness Centre for vaccine shot

There were reportedly chaotic scenes outside the Mona Aging and Wellness Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) on Wednesday morning, as scores of persons turned up at the centre to receive their second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This is despite the Ministry of Health and Wellness insisting that only persons over the age of 50 who have been contacted by health personnel should visit vaccination sites.

In a tweet on Wednesday, civil society advocate, Carol Narcisse, shared a photograph of a long line of persons at the Mona Aging and Wellness Centre.

"Outside Mona Aging and Wellness Centre at the moment. Line stretches down the road. Word is @themohwgovjm has sent a list of 150 names and supplies to match but there are now about 400 people. @christufton is the word correct? Should most people leave now?" tweeted Narcisse.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, caught wind of the tweet and responded: "People are only to go to a vaccination site if they have received a call to do so."

In a follow up tweet, Tufton again stressed: "ONLY HEAD TO A VACCINATION SITE IF YOU RECEIVED A CALL TO DO SO."

But the situation seemed to have escalated at the Mona Aging and Wellness Centre, as in a video posted by Narcisse on Twitter, several scores of persons can be observed bundling outside the gate of the centre.

"@themohwgovjm @christufton crowd becoming restive. Verbal abuse being hurled in spades. Confusion & frustration is the order of the moment. Staff being put in an untenable situation. Pent up demand needs crystal clear, system not some from families due same time called & some not," Narcisse tweeted.

One man who also turned up at the same centre reached out to Talk Show Host, Cliff Hughes, on his programme Cliff Hughes Online on Nationwide 90 FM.

He also said that large crowds had descended outside the gates of the centre, but persons began leaving when a security guard allegedly indicated that no vaccines were available.

In the segment of the talk show, Director of Family Health Services, Dr Melody Ennis, said there was "apparantly a rush" on some vaccination centres.

However, she said she was not fully aware of the centres that had those challenges at the time of the interview.

"... but what I'm gathering is that persons are just turning up whether or not they have been advised to do so," she indicated.

Meanwhile, Dr Ennis repeated the ministry's stance that persons should not turn up at vaccination centres without being notified.

On Saturday, there were similar chaotic scenes at the National Arena as hundreds of Jamaicans tried to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccines following news that vaccines on the island had began to run low.

Several persons were left disappointed as they were eventually turned away from the arena.