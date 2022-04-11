Long term drought concerns for eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says there are concerns over long term drought in the islands of the eastern Caribbean particularly from St Lucia north to Antigua.

In its latest Caribbean Drought Bulletin, CariCOF, while the month of February brought “some relief from the dry conditions experienced in recent months across many parts of the Caribbean, there are concerns now about the prolonged drought situation in the region.

“There are concerns over long term drought in the islands of the eastern Caribbean, particularly from Saint Lucia, north to Antigua. Concerns over long term drought also exist over the ABC Islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao – and parts of Belize.

“Outside of these areas, there should be monitoring of water resources in northern Bahamas, western Cuba, southern Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and southern French Guiana,” CariCOF added.

It said a short term drought, up until the end of May, might possibly develop or continue in western Cuba, Dominica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, St Vincent and Tobago.

Long term drought is evolving in Antigua, Aruba, southern Belize, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Lucia, while the situation may possibly develop in southern parts of the Bahamas, Barbados, northern Belize, St Vincent and Trinidad.

“Areas ending up in long term drought by the end of May may experience significantly reduced water levels in large reservoirs, large rivers and groundwater during the dry season,” CariCOF warned.