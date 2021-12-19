Looking to end career in style, Alia Atkinson contests 100m breaststroke final in Abu Dhabi

Looking to end career in style, Alia Atkinson contests 100m breaststroke final in Abu DhabiSunday, December 19, 2021
|
BY SHERDON COWAN
|
Atkinson, who was disqualified from the 50m breaststroke on the first day of action at the temporary 25m pool at the Etihad Arena, now has an opportunity to make amends, as she enters the final ranked fourth, and as such, will swim out of lane six.
Following the misfortune which prevented her from defending her 50m breaststroke World Short Course Championship title and also ended an unprecedented medal-winning run dating back to 2012, Atkinson swam a number of relays, to maintain some form ahead of yesterday's 100m breaststroke.
The five-time Olympian, who has the 100m breaststroke record of 1:02.36, clocked 1:04.88 for third in heat six, behind Sweden's Sophie Hansson (1:04.50) and Ireland's Mona McSharry (1:04.59).
In the semi-final, the 33-year-old Atkinson improved on her performance, clocking 1:04.26 for second, again behind Hansson, who won in 1:04.17.
The 100m breaststroke final, which is expected to be Atkinson's last race of her decorated career – which started at age 15 - is scheduled for 9:00am Jamaica time.
Meanwhile, young sensation Zaneta Alvaranga will also be in action today in the women's 50m freestyle, which is also her final event of this seven-day championship.
Sidrell Williams wrapped up his schedule yesterday with a fourth place finish in his heat of the men's 50m butterfly event. Williams clocked 24.67s to place 52nd overall in a field of 84 swimmers.
Keanan Dols is the other member of Jamaica's four-member team.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy