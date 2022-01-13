Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaintThursday, January 13, 2022
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AP) — Police are investigating Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after a battery report was filed against him on Thursday.
In criminal law battery is a physical act that results in harmful or offensive contact with another person without that person's consent.
The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 am Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.
The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.
An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.
He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.
